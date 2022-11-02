MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 17.79%.

MVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of MVBF opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MVB Financial has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $44.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.99.

MVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at MVB Financial

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of MVB Financial to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of MVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MVB Financial from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MVB Financial to $30.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

In other MVB Financial news, President Donald T. Robinson sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $432,781.24. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,536.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MVB Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVBF. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MVB Financial by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in MVB Financial in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in MVB Financial by 13.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MVB Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MVB Financial by 180.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 26,826 shares during the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

Featured Articles

