MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MVB Financial had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

MVB Financial Price Performance

MVBF opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $306.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.94. MVB Financial has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99.

MVB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is 47.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at MVB Financial

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MVBF shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MVB Financial to $30.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on MVB Financial to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on MVB Financial from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

In related news, President Donald T. Robinson sold 13,889 shares of MVB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $432,781.24. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,536.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MVB Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MVB Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MVB Financial by 655.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 33,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

