Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.44% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Mynaric from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Mynaric Price Performance

MYNA opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69. Mynaric has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mynaric

Mynaric Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mynaric stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mynaric AG ( NASDAQ:MYNA Get Rating ) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,068 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 2.77% of Mynaric worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

