Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.44% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Mynaric from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Mynaric Price Performance
MYNA opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69. Mynaric has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $22.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mynaric
Mynaric Company Profile
Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mynaric (MYNA)
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for Mynaric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mynaric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.