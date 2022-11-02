Nano Price Tops $0.75 (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 1st. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00003660 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $100.12 million and $1.08 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,530.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000688 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00022527 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00270229 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00117343 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.38 or 0.00732462 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.18 or 0.00561007 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00229967 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.