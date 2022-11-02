Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Trading Up 6.9%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) shot up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.36 and last traded at $14.33. 23,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 596,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.
Nano-X Imaging Stock Down 2.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69.
Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Nano-X Imaging
About Nano-X Imaging
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nano-X Imaging (NNOX)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.