Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Trading Up 6.9%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) shot up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.36 and last traded at $14.33. 23,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 596,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 10.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 592,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

