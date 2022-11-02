Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $57.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $66.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NDAQ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.51.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.99. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,851.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,851.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,880 shares of company stock worth $1,300,645 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Recommended Stories

