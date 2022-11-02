National Bank Financial Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a report issued on Thursday, October 27th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Atb Cap Markets lowered Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.79.

Aecon Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

TSE:ARE opened at C$9.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$591.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$9.32 and a one year high of C$18.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 180.00%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.