National Bankshares Boosts Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$238.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$230.00 to C$238.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$221.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$208.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Intact Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$195.00 to C$211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$218.54.
Intact Financial Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of TSE:IFC traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$207.63. 128,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,542. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$197.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$188.07. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$158.00 and a one year high of C$209.57. The company has a market cap of C$36.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85.
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
