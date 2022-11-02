National Instruments Co. (NATI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the technology company on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.

National Instruments has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. National Instruments has a payout ratio of 46.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect National Instruments to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.4%.

NATI stock opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.09. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.71.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,078.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NATI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $441,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in National Instruments by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 14,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

