Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) Trading Down 0.3%

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.07 and last traded at $19.12. Approximately 104,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 271,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 122,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 65,843 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

