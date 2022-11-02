NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Acquired by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 33,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 5.7% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of NCR by 13.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCR traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $21.04. 6,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,970. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.66. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $264,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,466 shares in the company, valued at $906,217.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NCR. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NCR Profile

(Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.