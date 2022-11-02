Needham & Company LLC Cuts EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target to $8.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.29% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

EverQuote Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ EVER opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $186.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.35. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $101.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $60,496.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $37,707.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,919.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $60,496.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,677 shares of company stock valued at $134,999. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in EverQuote by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,377,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in EverQuote by 1.2% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 637,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the first quarter valued at about $9,853,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 99.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 299,270 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 86.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 547,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 254,074 shares during the period. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

