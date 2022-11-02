Needham & Company LLC Raises Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target to $65.00

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 14.0 %

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $59.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 0.40. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $59.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $107.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $2,042,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $4,017,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,050,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,371,979.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,042,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,231 shares of company stock worth $12,389,902 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences



Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.



