Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Shares Up 0.4%

Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.10. 67,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 145,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.
Neo Lithium Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10.
Neo Lithium Company Profile
Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on lithium salar and brine reservoir complex in Catamarca Province, Argentina. The company was founded on January 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
