Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Neonode Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NEON opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77. Neonode has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $12.08.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 39.55% and a negative net margin of 122.18%. The business had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter.
Neonode Company Profile
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.
