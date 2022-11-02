Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Shares Sold by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 19.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 60,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 135.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 72,058 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,441,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,475,000.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Performance

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.92. 83 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,991. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0227 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.59%.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.