Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Down 4.9 %

NBXG stock traded down 0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 271,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,399. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 52 week low of 8.71 and a 52 week high of 19.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is 10.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBXG. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,964,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 853,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 261,238 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 153,959 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

