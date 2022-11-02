Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2022

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXGGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Down 4.9 %

NBXG stock traded down 0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 271,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,399. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 52 week low of 8.71 and a 52 week high of 19.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is 10.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBXG. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,964,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 853,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 261,238 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 153,959 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

See Also

Dividend History for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund (NYSE:NBXG)

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.