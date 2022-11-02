Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at Piper Sandler

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $91.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $119.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,085.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.05. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $123.47.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.62 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.88%. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $566,341.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,079.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,853 shares of company stock worth $4,103,300 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.2% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $897,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

