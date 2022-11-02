News (NWS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%.

News Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NWS stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.32. News has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

News Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On News

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in News by 7,331.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 32,991 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in News by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in News during the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut News from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Articles

