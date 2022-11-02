NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.98-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.80.

Shares of NEE traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.39. 163,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,713,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.45. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $155.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

