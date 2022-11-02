NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) PT Lowered to $87.00 at Credit Suisse Group

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.89.
NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NEP stock opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile
NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.