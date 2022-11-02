NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) PT Lowered to $87.00 at Credit Suisse Group

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $832,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 202,547 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 9,783 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

