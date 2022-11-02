NFT (NFT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $423.00

NFT (NFT) traded up 3,365,875.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $769,113.41 and $423.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFT has traded 3,289,689.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,417.31 or 1.00000959 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007708 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019542 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00039250 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00042866 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022470 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.00000063 USD and is up 1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $884,360.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

