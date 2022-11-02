Nia Impact Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for approximately 3.6% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.57.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE DLR traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.76. The stock had a trading volume of 36,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $178.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

