Nia Impact Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Steelcase makes up 1.6% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Steelcase worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Steelcase by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Steelcase by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.60. 11,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,187. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $857.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $12.93.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.72%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCS. Sidoti upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Steelcase from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

In related news, CEO Sara E. Armbruster acquired 5,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $39,170.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 498,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

