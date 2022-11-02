Nia Impact Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 4.6% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.23. 70,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,428,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.98 billion, a PE ratio of 100.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.50. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

