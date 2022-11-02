Nia Impact Advisors LLC Makes New $742,000 Investment in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 18.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 381,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,144,000 after purchasing an additional 58,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in Stantec by 14.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 51,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Stantec by 18.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,662,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,357,000 after buying an additional 261,602 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Stantec by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Stantec by 15.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,225,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,238,000 after buying an additional 1,676,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stantec from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Stantec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STN traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.28. The company had a trading volume of 416 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,753. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.26. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $875.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

