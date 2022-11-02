Nia Impact Advisors LLC Purchases 18,283 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,283 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 2.2% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.18. 345,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,234,757. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $79.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.