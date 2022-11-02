Nia Impact Advisors LLC Sells 2,565 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Etsy by 403.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 125.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Etsy by 38.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 170.8% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.18. 88,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,437. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.80. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.73.

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $357,291.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,588.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total transaction of $2,207,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,563.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $357,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,588.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,516 shares of company stock worth $12,796,386 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

