Nia Impact Advisors LLC Takes $2.21 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.3% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.00.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 2.8 %

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total transaction of $5,897,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $108,146,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total transaction of $5,897,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $108,146,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,583 shares of company stock worth $26,643,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $14.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $503.14. 27,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,367. The stock has a market cap of $197.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $530.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $545.89. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.31 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.