Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Sold by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lowered its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,480 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nielsen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,549,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,010,000 after buying an additional 247,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Nielsen by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,873,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,622,000 after buying an additional 10,814,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nielsen by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,410,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,152,000 after buying an additional 465,827 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,720,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nielsen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,914,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,383,000 after buying an additional 135,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

About Nielsen

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

