NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Boosted by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,334 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after purchasing an additional 662,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after acquiring an additional 553,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,115,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,485 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,284,865 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,114,812,000 after purchasing an additional 264,652 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.15. 307,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,722,454. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Argus lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

