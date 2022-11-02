NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,383,704 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NIKE were worth $30,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 90.6% in the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. HSBC lowered their price objective on NIKE to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.96.

NKE stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.20. 44,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,722,454. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.70 and its 200-day moving average is $107.92. The company has a market cap of $146.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

