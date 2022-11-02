NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,677,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $225,747,000 after acquiring an additional 788,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,222,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $568,233,000 after acquiring an additional 735,466 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,722,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.92.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James started coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

