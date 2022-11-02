Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.66-$1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Nomad Foods also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $2.32-$2.32 EPS.

Nomad Foods Stock Down 0.5 %

NOMD traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.32. 67,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,054. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.72. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.73 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomad Foods

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,225 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Nomad Foods by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,523,000 after acquiring an additional 299,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Nomad Foods by 595.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after buying an additional 750,281 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Nomad Foods by 369.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after buying an additional 671,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Nomad Foods by 2.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.