Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.09

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 59822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Nomura in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Nomura Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63.

Insider Transactions at Nomura

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomura

In other Nomura news, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 327,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,772.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Nomura by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new position in Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

