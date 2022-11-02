Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.19

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.19 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Non-Standard Finance shares last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,868,877 shares trading hands.

Non-Standard Finance Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51.

About Non-Standard Finance

(Get Rating)

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 75 branches. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Non-Standard Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Non-Standard Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.