Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.53 billion-$15.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.58 billion.

Nordstrom Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:JWN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.81. 3,950,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,222,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.14. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $36.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,276,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,603,000 after buying an additional 160,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,245,000 after buying an additional 239,120 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after buying an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 24.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,434,000 after buying an additional 161,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,386,000 after buying an additional 53,287 shares in the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

