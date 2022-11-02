North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

North European Oil Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Price Performance

North European Oil Royalty Trust stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.11. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust ( NYSE:NRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The energy company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 94.31% and a return on equity of 5,398.50%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,744 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

