Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Northeast Bank has a payout ratio of 0.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Northeast Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBN opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. Northeast Bank has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $354.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northeast Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northeast Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBN. State Street Corp increased its position in Northeast Bank by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 54,159 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Northeast Bank by 249.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,832 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Northeast Bank by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 23,097 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Northeast Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Northeast Bank by 29.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

