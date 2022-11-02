Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives $517.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $532.69.

A number of research firms have commented on NOC. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $535.88 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $345.90 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $494.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.80. The company has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

