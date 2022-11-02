Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NOC opened at $535.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $494.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.80. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $345.90 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.69.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.