Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

NWN stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.80. 188,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,090. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $42.37 and a 1-year high of $57.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $76,423.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at $9,100.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,438 shares of company stock worth $76,522. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 322.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 16.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,649,000 after buying an additional 72,993 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the third quarter worth $2,717,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

