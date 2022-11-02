Nova (NVMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Nova has set its Q3 guidance at $1.06-1.25 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at $1.06-$1.25 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Nova had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The firm had revenue of $141.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.60 million. On average, analysts expect Nova to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nova Stock Up 1.2 %

NVMI stock opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Nova has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $149.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nova from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nova during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

See Also

