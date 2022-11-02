NovaGold Resources (NG) vs. Its Peers Critical Analysis

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) is one of 108 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare NovaGold Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovaGold Resources’ competitors have a beta of 1.29, indicating that their average share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NovaGold Resources and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A NovaGold Resources Competitors 575 2967 3749 78 2.45

Insider & Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 78.44%. Given NovaGold Resources’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NovaGold Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

52.1% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NovaGold Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaGold Resources N/A -84.45% -28.05% NovaGold Resources Competitors -130.85% -8.88% -0.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NovaGold Resources and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NovaGold Resources N/A -$40.54 million -31.06 NovaGold Resources Competitors $1.50 billion $108.31 million -4.19

NovaGold Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NovaGold Resources. NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NovaGold Resources competitors beat NovaGold Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About NovaGold Resources

(Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.