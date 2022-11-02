NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.49

Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 28784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on NOW to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

NOW Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOW

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.65 million. NOW had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 10,669 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 797.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,028,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 913,890 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

