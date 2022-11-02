NS Partners Ltd Acquires New Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Diageo by 1,416,332.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,526,000 after buying an additional 1,671,272 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,211,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,125,000 after acquiring an additional 18,349 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 876,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Diageo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,093,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DEO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.53. The stock had a trading volume of 13,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,723. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.06.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

