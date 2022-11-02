NS Partners Ltd Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.6% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $26,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 1.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,587 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 253.6% in the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 6.4% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 76,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Stryker by 112.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.30. 54,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,444. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.13. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The firm has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.21.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

