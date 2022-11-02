NS Partners Ltd Has $18.52 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

NS Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $18,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Moody’s by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 466,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,768,000 after buying an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Moody’s to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.07.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCO traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $264.78. The company had a trading volume of 31,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,478. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $403.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.15 and its 200-day moving average is $284.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

