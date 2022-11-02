NS Partners Ltd Increases Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd owned 0.09% of Equifax worth $20,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 6.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Equifax by 120.6% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at $6,488,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.24. 14,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,730. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.94. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.08%.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,904.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,858.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,131,010 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.33.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

