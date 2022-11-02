NS Partners Ltd Purchases 82,857 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,857 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 2.4% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $40,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 12,922 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after buying an additional 59,398 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 317,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,133,000 after buying an additional 52,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Shares of TSM traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.37. 422,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,786,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.85 and its 200 day moving average is $83.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $323.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

